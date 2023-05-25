GFA is raking in record amounts of revenue under my tenure – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that there has been a notable rise in confidence in the governance of football in Ghana during his tenure.

Okraku, who assumed office in 2019 following the exposure of corruption in football governance known as the “number 12” scandal, has approximately five months remaining in his four-year mandate.



Despite facing criticism for his leadership style, Okraku remains optimistic about the progress made in Ghanaian football under his stewardship.



In a recent interview with Super Sports, he highlighted the significant increase in revenues flowing into the football association.



“I can tell you on authority that revenues into the football association have increased more than before,” Okraku affirmed. “It tells you that there is an increased level of confidence in the governance of football in this country.”

Okraku attributed the rise in revenues to the association’s commitment to operating transparently and openly, which has been positively received by the corporate sector.



He expressed his belief that the appreciation from the corporate world is a clear indication of the success of their agenda.



“That tells you that our agenda to operate in a very transparent and open manner is being appreciated by the corporate world,” Okraku concluded.