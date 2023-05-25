2
Menu
Sports

GFA is raking in record amounts of revenue under my tenure – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku E1618906805496.jpeg?fit=877%2C529&ssl=1 Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that there has been a notable rise in confidence in the governance of football in Ghana during his tenure.

Okraku, who assumed office in 2019 following the exposure of corruption in football governance known as the “number 12” scandal, has approximately five months remaining in his four-year mandate.

Despite facing criticism for his leadership style, Okraku remains optimistic about the progress made in Ghanaian football under his stewardship.

In a recent interview with Super Sports, he highlighted the significant increase in revenues flowing into the football association.

“I can tell you on authority that revenues into the football association have increased more than before,” Okraku affirmed. “It tells you that there is an increased level of confidence in the governance of football in this country.”

Okraku attributed the rise in revenues to the association’s commitment to operating transparently and openly, which has been positively received by the corporate sector.

He expressed his belief that the appreciation from the corporate world is a clear indication of the success of their agenda.

“That tells you that our agenda to operate in a very transparent and open manner is being appreciated by the corporate world,” Okraku concluded.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: