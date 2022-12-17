GFA keen to appoint Thomas Tuchel as new Black Stars coach - Report

Former Chelsea and PSG trainer, Thomas Tuchel

The Ghana Football Association is desperate to make former Chelsea and PSG trainer, Thomas Tuchel as new Black Stars coach, Dailymailgh.com understands.

The German gaffer is jobless after he was sacked by the English Premier League giant Chelsea for non-performance earlier this season.



Tuchel, who previously worked as the Manager of French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint Germain is a prime target for the Ghana FA.



Dailymailgh.com understands that, the Ghana FA has shortlisted the former Chelsea coach for the vacant Black Stars coaching job following Otto Addo’s departure after the World Cup.



A 2-0 win for Uruguay in their Group H decider with Ghana prevented the Black Stars from enacting any sort of revenge for their quarter-final loss at the 2010 World Cup, but this pulsating victory for La Celeste at the 2022 edition came with a heavy price.

South Korea’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the corresponding group stage decider saw them leapfrog both Uruguay and Ghana late on, meaning they’ll progress to the last 16, and send both of these sides home despite Uruguay’s victory.



The build-up to the match had been dominated by Luis Suarez’s handball right at the end of extra-time in their 2010 knockout match.



Asamoah Gyan’s miss proved fatal for Ghana 12 years ago, but captain Andre Ayew, the only remaining player from the 2010 squad, couldn’t avenge.