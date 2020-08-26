Sports News

GFA launches 'Catch Them Young' refereeing program to unearth young talents

'Catch Them Young Policy' is designed to identify, educate and train young talents

The Ghana Football Association has launched a new policy to unearth the talent of young people interested in officiating.

The "Catch Them Young Policy" is designed to identify, educate and train young talents between the ages of 13-16 to officiate juvenile matches within their regions.



Speaking at the launch at the Ghana FA Secretariat, President of the FA Kurt Okraku said the policy is intended to instil the values in referees at an early stage and train them to attain the highest level in referee.



“If we want good referees who can compete with the best in the world at male and female competitions, then it is important to identify and start training them at an early“.



“We want to comb every corner of the country to find boys and girls with a passion for refereeing and add value to them”, he emphasized.

He also mentioned that the policy would enhance the morals and integrity of young prospective referees and build their ambitions in refereeing.



Ghana FA Referees Manager Alex Kotey disclosed at the launch that a Centre for Refereeing Excellence (CORE) will be created at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre in Prampram as well as an Online-learning platform to support the education of referees at the Grassroots level.



“Catch Them Young Referees are persons trained and qualified to officiate competitive, small-sided or recreational youth matches and amateur matches”.



“The Grassroots Referee course will be split into two parts: one online and the other in-person instructed by the GFA/RFA Refereeing Department”, the Ex FIFA/CAF referee explained.

