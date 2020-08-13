Sports News

GFA makes contact with family of Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Officials of the Ghana Football Association have contacted the parents of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor has confirmed.

The initial contact is geared towards convincing the boy’s parents that he should choose to represent the senior national football team of Ghana.



Eddie Nketiah, born in the UK to Ghanaian parents is eligible to play for both Ghana and England and has even represented the English at the junior levels.



He has grown to become one of the prospects of his side, Arsenal and made a cameo in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

While celebrating the FA Cup triumph, the Ghana FA took to Twitter to congratulate him sparking a thread about whether Ghana was courting the player.



His uncle recently said the boy and his parents were not too keen on representing Ghana.



However, in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM’s Starr Chat, Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor said contact has been made with the boy’s parents and talks are still ongoing.

