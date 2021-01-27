GFA mourns Melcom boss

Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani, owner of Melcom

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its deepest condolences to its partners Melcom Ghana Limited on the passing of owner Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani.

The late Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.



Melcom is a leading retail department outlet with about 48 retail centers across Ghana.



The company has over the years progressed into six separate companies under a parent company Melcom Group of Companies.

It will be recalled that in November 2020, the GFA announced Melcom as an official partner for a period of one football season.



The late Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani spent a larger part of his life in Accra, Ghana, spanning three decades.



He was 84.