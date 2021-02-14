GFA must keep proper records - Justice Amadu jabs

Former Appeals committee chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Justice Amadu Tanko has criticised the Football governing body for poor record-keeping in the sports industry.

The Supreme court Judge thinks how records and statistics of players and clubs are kept by the ‘elite’ football nations are so mature and finding information from their footballers is quite easier than what we are experiencing in Ghana.



He said, if we don’t have our past on record it will not enhance our ability to thrive for more.



“It is only when we reflect on the past that we can chart the proper way for the future.”

“Go to our FA and say you want information about Jones Attuquayefio because you want to write a book on him, nothing! Nothing is there. There will be nothing on him.”



“Yet Jones in the year 2000 was a celebrated name because I remember even Real Madrid had to cancel a match with Hearts of Oak because they didn’t want a certain record to be printed in their history that a certain Hearts of Oak defeated them even in a friendly. The boys had so much cohesion that before you’re aware they have scored,” He added.



Mr Amadu, left the chairmanship of the appeals committee of the GFA after his appointment as supreme court judge by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year.