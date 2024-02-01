GFA must wake up and fix cracks in the Black Stars - Bechem United owner

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has openly expressed his displeasure with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) calling on them to get a solution to Black Stars' woes.

Achiaw's critique follows the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, marking their premature exit from the tournament.



Despite boasting a remarkable history as four-time African champions, the Black Stars faced group stage exit, earning just two points out of a possible nine.



This disappointing outcome led to the sacking of head coach Chris Hughton.

Owusu Achiaw in an interview stated, "Ghana football has collapsed under Kurt Okraku, and nobody can even defend it. We saw how our football was performing under Kwesi Nyantakyi, but you cannot say the same thing for Kurt Okraku. The game is struggling, and it is about time the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wake up and fix the situation."



The call for action has gained momentum, with Owusu Achiaw urging the Football Association to address the challenges promptly.



