GFA not financially sound to test players for coronavirus – Dr. Adam Baba

A photo of a Ghana Premier League game

The Chairman of the Ghana Football Associations' Medical Committee, Dr. Adam Baba has said that the GFA is currently not in a good position financially to regularly test players for the novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus and its implications have come up in the last couple of days as Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League return leg against Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan was called off due to reported cases in the camp of the Kumasi-based club.



However, according to Dr. Adam Baba, the association can assume that the coronavirus is being controlled in the Ghana Premier League since there haven't been any reports of mass Coronavirus infections in the respective participating teams.



In an interview with Kumasi FM, he said they are looking forward to conducting the next Coronavirus test as the initial test was conducted and financed by the government.



“We can safely assume that once no one has tested positive in the meantime and the fact that there was no condition for the players and officials to test again, we can assume that they are all clean.”

“We were given the privilege of government baring the initial cost of the test but subsequently we are still working on it and the modalities have still not been cleared," Dr. Baba noted.



He added that they have not been given the green light by the authorities involved to conduct another Coronavirus test.



“We do not still have the green light on when another test will be conducted but hopefully it will be done after the first round. Stadia have been empty all this while so club handlers cannot take that cost of testing players.”



“We presume all players and officials are Covid-19 free depending on the old test. We cannot go strictly by the rules and regulations as stipulated by the health professionals,” he concluded.