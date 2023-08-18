GFA not responsible for bad pitches in GPL - Dr. Baah-Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, has explained that it is the responsibility of clubs to keep their pitches in good shape and not the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to him, clubs have to make an effort to invest in the maintenance of their football pitches to make their matches look more attractive.



He noted that since the introduction of the Club Licensing Board, the state of pitches in the Ghana Premier League has improved considerably although it's not yet to the required standard.



“When it comes to pitches, it’s all about investment. The GFA is not responsible for the pitches, it’s the clubs. The clubs are responsible for deciding which pitch they want to move [to]. Over the years, the Club Licensing Board has been trying to encourage clubs to maintain and improve [pitches]," Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh said on Citi TV.

"You cannot tell me that there is a venue in the Premier League which has not seen any improvement since club licensing [started]. It might not be up to the standard that you see in Morocco. There is not a single venue in Ghana that has not seen any changes,” he added



The 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence in September.



