GFA official confirms Sammy Kuffour's resignation from Black Stars management committee

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Member of the Ghana Football Association's Division One League Board, Sheikh Tophic Sienu has confirmed the resignation of Samuel Osei Kuffour as a member of the Black Stars management committee.

The legendary defender was earlier reported to have tendered in his resignation letter as a member of the Black Stars management by Kumasi-based Sompa FM's Collins Atta Poku.



However, after weeks of no official confirmation from either party, Sheikh Tophic Sienu while responding to Stephen Appiah's statement that football is run by footballers confirmed the exit of Samuel Osei Kuffour.



Sheikh Tophic made that revelation to prove that Stephen Appiah's statement that former Black Stars players have been neglected by the GFA was not factual.



"Until recently, Sammy Kuffuor was a management committee member of the Black Stars, a role he held since 2020. Same Kuffour was a member of the NC that was appointed by FIFA after the Anas exposé. Is Kuffour not an ex-footballer?," part of Sheikh Tophic's post sighted on Facebook by GhanaWeb Sports.

Below is the full post of Sheikh Tophic Sienu:







JE/KPE