0
Menu
Sports

GFA official confirms Sammy Kuffour's resignation from Black Stars management committee

Kuffour Sammy 7 Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of the Ghana Football Association's Division One League Board, Sheikh Tophic Sienu has confirmed the resignation of Samuel Osei Kuffour as a member of the Black Stars management committee.

The legendary defender was earlier reported to have tendered in his resignation letter as a member of the Black Stars management by Kumasi-based Sompa FM's Collins Atta Poku.

However, after weeks of no official confirmation from either party, Sheikh Tophic Sienu while responding to Stephen Appiah's statement that football is run by footballers confirmed the exit of Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Sheikh Tophic made that revelation to prove that Stephen Appiah's statement that former Black Stars players have been neglected by the GFA was not factual.

"Until recently, Sammy Kuffuor was a management committee member of the Black Stars, a role he held since 2020. Same Kuffour was a member of the NC that was appointed by FIFA after the Anas exposé. Is Kuffour not an ex-footballer?," part of Sheikh Tophic's post sighted on Facebook by GhanaWeb Sports.

Below is the full post of Sheikh Tophic Sienu:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: