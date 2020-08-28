Sports News

GFA opens application for Media Accreditation for the 26th Ordinary Congress

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that it has opened the application process for Media Accreditation for the 26th Ordinary Congress of the GFA on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram.

In view of the Social Distancing Protocols and Coronavirus preventive measures, the GFA would broadcast the Congress Live on its Facebook and Youtube channels.



All Television stations can access the live broadcast via these official channels.



Please note that other media houses (Radio, Print and Online) will be allocated one slot for the Congress.



Interested media houses should please send names of the designated journalist via email to media@ghanafa.org



Please be reminded that the allocations are as follows:

1. Radio Stations - 1 journalist per media house



2. Print & online - 1 journalist per media house.



The process for application would be closed at 4:00pm on Monday, August 31, 2020.



Thank you.

