GFA opens application for license D coaching course

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has opened applications for License D Coaching Course.

The application which opened on Wednesday, March 3, will last for two weeks ending Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



Interested applicants should contact the 10 Regional Secretariats for the application forms. Forms can be downloaded from the GFA website too but Forms MUST be submitted to the Regional Football Association where the Applicant intends to undertake the course.



This Coaching course forms part of the bigger vision of the GFA of taking programmes to the Regional Football Associations and developing the foundations of Ghana Football.



The course is also aimed at improving technical knowledge and to enable the persons responsible for the training our youth to acquire the necessary skillset for the advancement of Grassroot football.

It is also worth mentioning that plans are far advanced for the GFA and CAF to organize refresher courses for holders of the CAF License A, B and C certificates.



The refresher courses will put holders of the aforementioned certificates in good position for the upcoming CAF Pro License, CAF License A, CAF License B and CAF License C courses later in the year.



Find attached the application form as well as terms and conditions for the course.