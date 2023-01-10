GFA outlines criteria for new Black Stars coach

Black Stars

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante, Twum has outlined the criteria that will be used in naming a new Black Stars coach.

He stated that being firm, bold, and commanding respect are the attributes the GFA will be looking for in a potential Black Stars coach.



Speaking to Asempa FM, he said any manager who falls short of the criteria will not be considered.



"We need a coach who is firm and can take bold decisions at this point in time. We also need a coach who has the respect of the dressing room. It's not any other coach who does not have the respect of the dressing room, and when he takes a decision or gives orders players snub him. That is not what we need. So if you are bringing a coach, you need to be guided; he has control, he has authority, he is firm, he is bold, and also has the respect of the dressing room. That is the kind of coach we need at this moment."



He explained why the aforementioned criteria are ideal for naming a new gaffer for the senior national team.

"When you bring someone who is not firm and loses the dressing room, it's going to be calamitous. And that is not what we want at this moment, especially when we are preparing for a major tournament...On the back of two tournaments that did not go well, in your next tournament, it has to be good enough to merit the status you've had over the years," he added.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to name a new manager to replace Otto Addo, who stepped down in December 2022.



Currently, Chris Hughton, Geroge Boateng, and Paulo Bento are reportedly neck-and-neck to land the job.



