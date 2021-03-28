GFA partners UEFA to organize coaching clinic for women U-15 coaches

GFA partners UEFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has partnered with UEFA Assist to organize a three-weekend virtual coaching clinic for women U-15 coaches in the country.

The course is set to begin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and end on Saturday, April 10, 2021.



It will be conducted by FIFA/UEFA Coaching Instructor Hesterine De Reus.



Participants will be mainly Physical Education(PE) teachers drawn from across the regions and also all the Regional Football Association Women’s U-15 development coaches.



This forms part of the GFA’s priorities of developing women’s football at the grassroots level through a well-thought-through policy under the Technical Directorate of the GFA.

It would be recalled that the Association announced the formation of a U-15 Women’s National Team as a step to developing the skills of the girls at an early age.



"The Ghana Football Association will prioritize Women’s football in line with the new direction of the world football governing body, FIFA," said the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.



Participants for the course are 30 made up 20 PE teachers and 10 regional women football development coaches.



The national women team coaches and women's Premier League coaches have been invited as observers.