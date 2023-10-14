GFA postpones Heart of Lions game against Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated match day five clash between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

The decision, attributed to the recent spillage of the Volta dam, has significantly impacted the host town of Sogakope, the base of Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions.



The GFA assured stakeholders that they are closely monitoring the situation and pledged to reveal a rescheduled date for the fixture in due course, underscoring the league's commitment to safety.



Since their return to the Ghana Premier League, Heart of Lions have played four matches.

Unfortunately, the team has not been able to secure a win in any of the matches played since the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Heart of Lions has also not lost any of the four games as all matches have ended in draws.



Heart of Lions is currently 13th on the league table with four points.