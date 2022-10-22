0
GFA presents customised Black Stars jerseys to ex-president J.A Kufour

BF1D871C 0798 4376 A7B6 098D78FC5D97.jpeg Former President JA Kufuor with Kurt Okraku

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The visit led by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku was to present customised Black Stars jerseys to the former president.

After receiving his gifts, the Ex-President also shared his rich knowledge in football with the GFA delegation as the country prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The adored former president has become the latest to receive customised Black Stars jerseys from the Ghana FA.

On Thursday, the Ghana FA first visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and presented him with the new jerseys.

Subsequently, the FA also presented customised jerseys to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

