GFA president Kurt Okraku allocates GHC300,000 to support referee payments

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced the association's commitment to supporting the payment of referees in regional matches.

During the GFA's Congress in Kumasi, Okraku revealed that GHS300,000 would be invested to alleviate the burden on clubs for referee fees.



"We will invest GHS300,000 to help in the payment of referee fees in regions. Clubs don't have to take the burden alone," Okraku stated.



The Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), saw Okraku address various issues and make promises that were well received by stakeholders in attendance.

However, Okraku also emphasised the importance of protecting Ghanaian football and highlighted the efforts made by him and the Executive Council to restore its reputation and revitalize the national football brand.



"I'm not interested in destroying the brand, Ghana football. If indeed you love Ghana football, you should be interested in building the brand and not being destroyed. When we took over, this brand was badly damaged," Okraku asserted.



He further underlined his commitment to strengthening the sport's foundation and ensuring its long-term growth and success. The Congress provided an opportunity for stakeholders to unite in their efforts to support and develop Ghana football, with Okraku's announcement regarding referee payments reflecting the association's dedication to fair play and the sustainable development of the sport.