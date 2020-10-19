GFA president Kurt Okraku calls on CGI

CGI, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (m) in a group photograph with Kurt Okraku, Jamel Maraby, Anim Addo

Source: Ghana Immigration Service

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku, has paid a courtesy call on the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi at the Service’s National Headquarters in Accra.

The visit was to seek the continuous support of the CGI in the development of Ghana’s football, enhance the existing relationship between the GFA and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), and to strategize for the future.



Mr. Takyi who served on the Judicial Committee of the GFA for more than 15 years, enumerated the immense benefits the country has enjoyed from football, and said, it needed the necessary support for it to experience the exponential growth Ghanaians had yearn for over the years.



He also touched on the contribution of GIS to women’s football in the country, citing the Immigration Ladies football team, as an example. “The continuous participation of our ladies team in the women’s league and the national teams have not only been impressive but also phenomenal. We will continue to support them as well as contribute to the development of Ghana’s football,’ he assured the GFA President.



“I am ever ready to assist or play any role you deem fit and the GIS will also continue to provide the necessary services to the GFA to help make the game enjoyable,” he said.

The GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku extolled the CGI for his contribution to the GFA and the development of Ghana’s football, citing the role the CGI played as a member of the security committee when Ghana hosted the 2008 African Cup of Nations.



He took the opportunity to solicit for CGI’s support. The GFA President was accompanied by the Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, Mr. Simon Ehomeh, Head of Marketing of GFA, Mr. Jamel Maraby and a member of the Executive Council of GFA, Mr. Anim Addo.



GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku (1st Right), interacting with the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (middle). Looking on is the Chairman of Western Regional Football Association, Mr. Simon Ehomeh

