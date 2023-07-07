0
GFA promise to hold 2023 elections before end of October

Ghana Football Association Original Logo The Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that its long-awaited Election Congress will take place before end of October 2023.

Responding to concerns about the potential extension of the current Executive Council's mandate, GFA President Kurt Okraku and his team have taken decisive action.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo assured the public that the Election Committee has already initiated discussions with various clubs to establish a roadmap for the upcoming elections.

The GFA stated that it is committed to conducting a fair and transparent process that adheres to its statutes and regulations.

The Election Committee, per the statement from the General Secretary emphasized the need to determine the nomination fee, which will be approved during the upcoming Ordinary Congress on July 10 at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Once the nomination fee has been finalized will nominations be accepted for the highly-anticipated elections.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
