GFA provides update on Jojo Wollacott's injury after goal-post incident

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott Injured Jojo Wollacott walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury during training

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is in good condition after sustaining an injury during the team's training ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper suffered a toe injury after he was hit by the goalpost during training.

According to the GFA, Wollacott, who could not complete the training on Tuesday, March 21, will be for the Wednesday session after running tests on the player.

"Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe," the FA wrote in a statement released on their website.

"He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was later reassessed in the medical room at the team hotel and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain-free."

The statement then announced that the goalkeeper is cleared to train on Wednesday.

"The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday."

The Black Stars will hold an afternoon session on Wednesday at the Baba Sports Stadium before Angola train at the venue for the game in the evening.

The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

