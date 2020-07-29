Sports News

GFA reach agreement with STC to support referees

Ghana’s national carrier, Intercity STC Coaches Limited, has agreed to support referees

Ghana’s national carrier, Intercity STC Coaches Limited, has agreed to support referees in three flagship competitions of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

After accepting a GFA proposal for a symbiotic relationship, Intercity STC has offered a 50% reduction on all referee travels for the upcoming season.



The agreement was reached on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, when Executives of the GFA, led by President Kurt E.S Okraku called on the management of the state-owned transport operator at their Headquarters in Accra.



Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro and Referees Manager Alex Kotey accompanied the President to the meeting with support for referees in the Premier League, National Division One League and the Women’s Premier League being top of the agenda.

Intercity STC Coaches Limited were represented by Managing Director, Hon. Nana Akomea, Deputy Managing Director (Operations), Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye and other senior management members.



“This is our contribution towards the development of football in our country,” Managing Director Hon. Nana Akomea said during the meeting.



This deal will ensure that the cost burden on our referees is lessened and they will travel on the safest Intercity STC Coaches which is very comfortable and has good Wi-Fi connectivity.

