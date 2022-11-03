GFA receive $2.5M World Cup money from FIFA - Reports

Ghana Football Association logo

The Ghana Football Association have reportedly received $2.5 million from the Federation of the International Football Association (FIFA) as preparatory funds for the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA according to reports have deposited $2.5 million into the accounts of all the 32 countries that will feature in the 22nd edition of the Mundial in the Gulf Region.



The $2.5 million is the standard fee paid to the competing countries to prepare for the tournament before the countries who will exit from the group phase take $8 million.



FIFA earlier announced that the total prize money for the World Cup has seen an increment of 29 percent, taking the total amount to $1 billion.



The $1 billion package is allocated for distribution among football federations around the world that have qualified for the Mundial and those who couldn't qualify.

However, the actual prize money available for the final tournament in Qatar is $440 million, $40m more than the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia in.



