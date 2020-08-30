Sports News

GFA receives $1m FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds for disbursement to clubs

GFA president Kurt Okraku and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

Ghanaweb.com can exclusively confirm that the GFA has received the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund over the weekend.

As expected the $500,000 specifically earmarked for Women’s football is in.



Also in, is the first trench of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Solidarity Fund of $500,000 which will benefit Premier league clubs, Division One League clubs and other stakeholders.



This means, the GFA has received $1,000,000 and in the coming days will begin distributing it to clubs who have been hit hard by the coronavisrus pandemic.



Officials of the FA who confirmed the news to Ghanaweb say beneficiaries must note that rendering proper accounts for this $1m is a condition for FIFA releasing the remaining $500,000 in January 2021 to the GFA.

It would be recalled that the GFA and other Associations across the world have been engaging FIFA on Covid-19 Relief since the lockdown days in Ghana.



The GFA also had various Zoom meetings with beneficiaries to explain the process as well as the FIFA Regulation on this money, currently posted on the GFA website.



There is no doubt that this money has arrived at a good time and clubs will be smiling as they gather at Congress this Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to make decisions for the development of Ghana football.



The arrival of the money means that the GFA has meet all the requirements and application processes put in place by FIFA through the Regulations governing this Covid-19 Relief Fund.

