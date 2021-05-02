GFA receives Gov’t donation for Division One League Clubs

Division One League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Friday, April 30, 2021 received a cheque of Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc470,000.00) from the Government of Ghana for onward disbursement to Division One League clubs.

According to Government, this is part of their support mechanism to the clubs to offset some of their expenses in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The cheque was handed over to the GFA by the Ministry of Youth and Sports with an accompanying letter from the Chief Director.



Writing on behalf of the Ministry and Government, Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam stated that the donation is to support the clubs in this challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. expressed the gratitude of the GFA to the Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their continued support to football in the country.

“On behalf of the Executive Council and the entire football fraternity, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for this amazing gesture. This will indeed go a long way in supporting our Division One League clubs especially during this challenging period of Covid-19”.



“We grateful for what we have been given and we look forward to receiving some relief for our Women’s Premier League clubs soon. We are very positive about the future of our sport”.



General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), also express his sincerest appreciation to the the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) and assured that the accounting process has been initiated for the beneficiary clubs to receive their share of the money promptly to be used for the purpose for which it was granted by government.



Each Division One club in the league is expected to receive an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis with the exception of Amidaus Professionals FC.