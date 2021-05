GFA referees committee appoints match officials for MTN FA Cup preliminary round

The FA Cup is set to return this weekend

The Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for the Preliminary stage of the MTN FA Cup which comes off this weekend across the country.

Below are the Match Officials for the Preliminary stage matches:



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15



MATCH: BOFOAKWA VS BREKUM BARCELONA



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI



ASSISTANTS: IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS & ERNEST AWINBIRE AYAMGA



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDWARD AYAANA



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: TECHIMAN CITY VS UNITY FC



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMAH



ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL ALUGMI & SAYIBU YAKUBU



4TH REFEREE: SAKIBU SALIFU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK NIMAKO



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021



MATCH: SUNYANI REFORMERS VES BIBIANI GOLDSTARS



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



ASSISTANTS: ABASS MORO KASIMPU & KINGSLEY ASARE



4TH REFEREE: IBRAHIM AYAABA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS BOATENG



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM ARSENALS VS KATO FREEDOM FIGHTERS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK, BEREKUM



REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARI



ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL OWUSU & EMMANUEL OPOKU



4TH REFEREE: ENOCH DIAWUO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: BA UNITED VS YOUNG APOSTLES



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: ELIASU SINTUO TONSUGLO



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE & KENNETH TWENEBOAH - KODUA



4TH REFEREE: IBRAHIM ABDULAI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMAH DARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TIEKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021



MATCH: DC UNITED MIGHTY ROYALS



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH



ASSISTANTS: MATHIAS KOFFI KUOADIO & SULEMANA MOHAMMED



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALBERT COMMEY



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: KENYASI NEW DREAMS FC VS NKORANZA WARRIORS



VENUE: KENYASI TOWN PARK



REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU



ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL KUSI ANTWI & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO TOP TALENTS VS NOSATREMAN



VENUE:KINTAMPO RAWLINGS PARK



REFEREE: JAME AYOKO ANIA



ASSISTANTS: VICTOR OBOUR TWUM &CLETUS AZUPERO AZOR



4TH REFEREE: DAVID ADANNEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUMUNI ISSAKA



DATE: SATURDAY MAY 15, 2021

MATCH: TAMALE SKY VS TAMALE CITY



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWAKU ASARE



ASSISTANTS: FAUZAN MINKAA-IL & SEIDU ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKAR SADIQ



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ALIDU ALHASSAN



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: RTU VS GBEWAA



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: ABDULAI RASHID ALHASSAN



ASSISTANTS: FELIX APULA & NUHU IS-HAQ IDDRISU



4TH REFEREE: MATTHEW ATUA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOHAMMED ISSIFU SALISU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 14,2021



MATCH: STEADFAST VS GREAT AMPHIBIANS



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: SULEMAN LATIF



ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED & ABDUL-RAHMAN YAKUBU



4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI ABDUL- GANIYU



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO VS YOUNG ZOBZIA



VENUE: KINTAMPO RAWLINGS PARK



REFEREE: IDDRISU MUSTAPHA



ASSISTANTS: GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM & FEATUS N. NGBANGNAN



4TH REFEREE: ISSAKA ABDUL ANAS



MATCH COMMISSIONER:



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: ZUARUNGU VS PAGA CROCODILES



VENUE: PAGA PARK



REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ADUKO & ROBERT ADUKO



4TH REFEREE: MUSTAPHA ISSIFU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: WA SUNTAA VS SOMBO FREEDOM STARS



VENUE: WA STADIUM



REFEREE: IBRAHIM AMADU



ASSISTANTS: ABDUL-SALAM ABDULAI & BASHIRU TORDIA BONOMIA



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL AZIZ MODAARI SAEED



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDULAI OSMAN



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: BOLGA SOCCER MASTERS VS GARU UNITED



VENUE: BOLGATANGA



REFEREE: MAURICE ANANKANI



ASSISTANTS: ISSAH MUMUNI BAGURICHIRA & BONIFACE KWOSE KWODIA



4TH REFEREE: FRANCISA XAVIER ADAM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKAR KASSIM



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: WA YASSIN VS REAL 24 HOURS



VENUE: WA STADIUM



REFEREE: WUTTIRIRAH HERBERT HAMZA



ASSISTANTS: FORKOR MA & IDDRISU ISSAHAKU



4TH REFEREE: AZIZ SUNTUO NIATIRI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWALI ABDUL RAZAK



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: KUMAWUMAN VS WASSAMAN



VENUE:OKESE PARK, EJISU



REFEREE: ERNEST BAAFI

ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL & ELIJAH AMOAH



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOUS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI MUSTAPHA



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021



MATCH: THUNDERBOLT VS OWERRIMAN



VENUE: OKESE PARK, EJISU



REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON



ASSISTANTS: MARFO BEDIAKO & ELVIS ATTAKORAH



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL BANAHENE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ACHEAMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS RIVER PLATE ATHELETIC



VENUE:COLLINS SHS PARK, AGOGO



REFEREE: MORO IDDRISU



ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA & JONES AMAOH BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AFARI TANIM



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: ACHIKEN VS BYFA



VENUE: ASSIN FOSU JOMSCO PARK



REFEREE: RICHMOND ADJEI



ASSISTANTS: SHARIFF KWAKU DUAH & ABRAHAM NDEEGO



4TH REFEREE: RIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: DOLPHINS VS HASAACAS



VENUE: GYANDU PARK



REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH ARMOO & EMMANUELÂ ESSUMAN ARTHUR



4TH REFEREE: PATRICK OKYERE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAELL FLETCHER



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: ALL BLACKS VS VIPERS



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: JOHN ANSAH & MUSAH BASHIRU



4TH REFEREE: ALI ASANTE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: WINNEBA UNITED VS STAR MADRID



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: EBENEZER TETTEH



ASSISTANTS: GEORGE AKISIBOKA & PATRICK APPAIH KODUA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAN LANTE QUAYE



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: WINDY PROFESSIONALS VS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



ASSISTANTS: ANTHONY APPIAH MENDS & ISAAC NYARKO



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODOOM



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: NEW EDUBIASE VS UNISTAR



VENUE: GYAMFI PARK, BEKWAI



REFEREE: DANIEL AMOAH OPPONG



ASSISTANTS: AGBESHIE ADAMS & TANK AYUBA GIBRINE

4TH REFEREE: ALFRED PASCAL TABI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EBEN ATTAH KAKRA FOSU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: SUAMPONGMAN UTD VS METRO STARS



VENUE: ASSIN FOSU JOMSCO PARK



REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH



ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE



4TH REFEREE: JIBRAEEL SULEMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTUS ADJEI KANE



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: OKYEMAN PLANNERS VS KOTOKU ROYALS



VENUE: AKYEM TAFO ROVERS PARK



REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE BEDIAKO



ASSISTANTS: SINTIM MUSAH & ISAAC DUODO



4TH REFEREE: DAVID JABEZ KPATAKPLA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYESI



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: KADE UNITED VS BAZUKA FC



VENUE: ODA STADIUM



REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE AFFUL & RICHARD NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: PHILLIP ATTAH FORSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ANIM NYARKO



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: BLUE SKIES PELICAN VS OKWAHU UNITED



VENUE: BLUE SKIES PARK, DOBRO



REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG ATUOBI



ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL DAVOR & MICHAEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH PIMPONG



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA A. SARPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: PHAR RANGERS VS KRYSTAL PALACE



VENUE: MAMPONG PARK



REFEREE: B.D DOUGLAS KPORHA



ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO & MOSES AMEGBETOR



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT AMARTEY LARYEA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOYCELYN EFFAH OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: JEFFREY MARFO



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: ADIDOME UNITED AND AKATSI ALL STARS



VENUE: SOMEY SHS PARK



REFEREE: JOSEPH OSAFO



ASSISTANTS: BLESS KLU & NII KPORTI NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CAESER HEH FRANKLIN



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: LIKPE HEROES VS HEARTS OF LIONS



VENUE: KPANDO STADIUM



REFEREE: CALEB ABOTSI



ASSISTANTS: WISDOM TEFE & YEVOO YAO



4TH REFEREE: ANGEL ELISHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW TAMAKLOE



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021



MATCH: BEBETO VS AGBOZUME WEAVERS



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: SOLOMON MORDEY



ASSISTANTS: BARNABAS AMENYO & BABAVI NGORLI ESO

4TH REFEREE: BRIGHT APEAMENYO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL KARIM OLIVER



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: ACCRA CITY VS EMMANUEL FC



VENUE: MATS PARK



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PETER OSEI & KWADZO AFETORGBOR



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH



GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID KPELI



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021



MATCH: ATTRAM DE-VISSER VS STAR MAKERS



VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK



REFEREE: NII COFFIE GIDEON



ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWAKIL



4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA LAKONNAM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: B. DANQUAH WILSON



DATE: SATURDAY MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: VISION FC VS THIRD WORLD FC



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: PASCAL MAWUSI & ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: NASHIRU ABDUL LATIF



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KUECHIFIA FAMOUS



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: TEMA YOUTH VS DANBORT



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: MARTIN AKUDZI



ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL LAMME & EMMANUEL ASIEDU



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU EWUNTOMAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021



MATCH: ACCRA YOUNG WISE VS NANIA FC



VENUE: BLUE SKIES PARK DOBRO



REFEREE: GODWIN TORDZRO



ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA & ERNEST AKATEY



4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDMUND MENSAH OSANQUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL NORMAN



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2021



MATCH: MIGHTY JETS VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: MATS PARK



REFEREE: GODWIN KOFI KPODO



ASSISTANTS: NICHOLAS ADADO & PATRICK GOHA



4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANTHONY ANNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2021



MATCH: UNCLE T STARS VS TESHIE UNIQUE



VENUE: PRAMPRAM



REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR



ASSISTANTS: JOSHUA ANANE & BLESS AWADZI



4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALI MUSAH PLATO