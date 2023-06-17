0
GFA referees manager Alex Kotey, two others join FIFA/CAF FUTURO III referees instructors' course in Cairo

GFA Referee Managers At FIFA Course.jpeg The selected instructors are expected to play an active role in the advancement of refereeing

Referees Manager Alex Kotey and two other instructors, Emmanuella Grace Aglago and Augustina Fugah, are currently participating in the FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors' course in Cairo, Egypt.

The course, which commenced on Monday, June 12, 2023, is set to conclude on Friday, June 16, 2023. The primary aim of the course is to enhance the skills and knowledge of top regional referee instructors by utilizing FIFA materials and concepts.

The selected instructors are expected to play an active role in the advancement of refereeing both prior to and following the completion of the course.

The comprehensive curriculum spans five days and includes a combination of theoretical and practical sessions, all of which are led by experienced FIFA technical instructors.

By participating in this course, the attendees are positioned to contribute significantly to the improvement and development of refereeing within the Ghana football ecosystem.

Alex Kotey and his team are expected to add the knowledge gained from the course to better Ghana's referee department.

