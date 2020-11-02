GFA refers Dreams FC's complaint to Ethics Committee

Logo of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has referred a complaint letter from Dreams FC against Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan Board Chairman of Bofokwa Tano to the Ethics Committee.

In the letter which was dated October 27, 2020 Dreams FC reported the allegations of influence peddling which was allegedly made by Mr. Boateng Gyan.



Dreams FC alleged that Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan has unjustifiably put the good name of their club into disrepute by suggesting that unnamed officials of Dreams FC influenced the exit of player Andrews Appau from the National U20 team.

In accordance with the provisions of Ethics of the Association, the GFA Ethics Committee would initiate proceedings on the matter and determine the veracity of the allegations made by the Board Chairman of Tano Bofoakwa FC or otherwise and take appropriate actions.