GFA registeers under Data Protection Act (2012)

The GFA has registered under the act to enhance its compliance with all standard principles

The Ghana Football Association is now fully registered under the Data Protection Act(2012) after receiving its Certificate of Registration from the Data Protection Commission of Ghana.

The Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) sets out the rules and principles governing the collection, use, disclosure and care for your personal data or information by a data controller or processor such as the Ghana Football Association.



The Act also recognises a person’s right (data subject rights) to protect their personal data or information by mandating a data controller or processor to process (collect, use, disclose, erase, etc) such personal data or information in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The Act also established the Data Protection Commission as an independent statutory body to ensure and enforce compliance as well as standard principles that must be complied with by all who collect personal information such as staff data, clubs and player registration data.



The GFA, as an organization that processes personal information across the country and beyond has now registered under the act and would enhance its compliance with all the standard principles.

