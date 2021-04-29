GFA release Black Stars schedule for AFCON & World Cup 2022 campaigns

The Ghana Football Association has released the schedule for the senior national football team as they prepare for a busy 2022.
The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon which takes place next year.
The tournament originally should have been played this year but was shifted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Coach Charles Akonnor’s Black Stars have been tasked to win the AFCON with an operations team set up to ensure that.
The team has also been given another task of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar next year and make the semi-final stage.
To ensure this, the Ghana FA has released a timetable of how the activities of the Black Stars will be like before and during this period.
Starting in May 2021, Ghana begins the campaign for glory with a European tour that will last beyond 10 days. There will be several World Cup qualifying matches played as well as Pre-AFCON preparatory games before the tournament starts.
Find the full activity list of the Black Stars below.
May 20 -June 2, 2021
Training Camp in Europe
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers
June 4, 2021
Ghana vs Ethiopia
June 12, 2021
South Africa vs Ghana
September 4, 2021
Ghana vs Zimbabwe
September 9, 2021
Zimbabwe vs Ghana
October 8, 2021
Ethiopia vs Ghana
October 12, 2021
Ghana vs South Africa
World Cup Qualifying Play-Offs
1st Leg: November 7
2nd Leg: November 12
December 20
Pre-AFCON Training Tour
January 6- February 7
Afcon tournament:
The Black Stars will later begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying journey in March 2022.
The AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign will climax in September 2022.
- I will do my best to prove people wrong - Olympics coach on Black Stars B job
- '$25 million not just for Black Stars but all national teams' - Sports Minister clarifies
- Mohammed Polo commends Akufo-Addo for setting up a committee to support Black Stars
- Former Black Stars Video Analyst believes winning AFCON title is not about money
- Paying high winning bonuses will not guarantee AFCON title- Laywer Foh-Amoaning
- Read all related articles