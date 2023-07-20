GFA releases 2023/24 Ghana Premier League calendar

The 2023-24 football season plan has received approval from the GFA Executive Council

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the official calendar for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The league is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15, and run until Monday, September 18, 2023, with matches taking place across all nine Premier League venues.



Ahead of the new season, the GFA has mandated a rest period for all clubs, which will begin on June 19 and last until July 28, 2023.



During this time, clubs are expected to give their players a much-needed break to recharge ahead of the intense competition that awaits them.



The Registration window for the 2023/24 season commenced on June 20, with all stakeholders, including clubs and players, urged to adhere to the stipulated timeline.



Clubs will have until September 1, 2023, to finalize their squads for the upcoming campaign.



Pre-season preparations will follow the mandatory rest period, starting from July 29 and concluding on September 14, 2023.

A highlight of the calendar will be the much-anticipated Champion of Champions match, scheduled to take place on September 3rd.



The match will see the reigning Premier League champions, Medeama SC, face off against the winners of the FA Cup, Dreams FC.



