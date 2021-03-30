GFA releases list of approved clubs to admit fans in second round

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Hearts of Oak, WAFA SC, Ashanti Gold SC and 10 other clubs will be allowed to admit fans to their various stadiums when the second round of the Premier League season commences.
Following a short mid-season break, the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign is set to resume this weekend.
Ahead of the start of what will be the second round, the Ghana FA has decided to allow clubs that have successfully trained stewards to have fans back at their match venues.
According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by the government aimed at ensuring social distancing.
Below are the Clubs that will be allowed to admit fans for their home matches:
ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK
ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS
LEGON CITIES FC
BEREKUM CHELSEA
ELMINA SHARKS
ASHANTI GOLD SC
WAFA SC
LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC
DREAMS FC
ELEVEN WONDERS
MEDEAMA SC
KARELA UNITED S
KING FAISAL FC
