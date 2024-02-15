GFA reportedly considering appointing Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach

Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been linked with a move to bring back Coach Otto Addo to handle the Black Stars.

The Borussia Dortmund coaching staff member was in charge of the Black Stars in 2022 and qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a win over Nigeria in the final playoff round.



He continued to handle the Black Stars until Ghana crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the group stage on the back of two defeats and one win.



After he left the role, the GFA appointed coach Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.



Despite receiving huge support, the former Brighton & Albion man could not be successful with the Black Stars.

This led to his sacking after Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament last month.



While the search for a new head coach continues, several reports today have suggested that there could be a second coming of coach Otto Addo.



It is understood that the former Black Stars player is being discussed by the leadership of the football association and he could be handed the job before the end of February.