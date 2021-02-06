GFA reveal modalities for Hearts of Oak SC vs. Legon Cities match

In compliance with the decision of Accra Hearts of Oak SC playing their Matchday 13 game against Legon Cities behind closed doors for the violation of the GFA match day covid-19 protocols, the following decisions have been taken:
Persons to be allowed:
– Only players and technical team of both clubs with validated licenses and accreditation.
– Appointed match officials (Referees, Match Commissioner and Venue Media Officer)
– Organizers (GFA Competitions Department).
– 10 Ball Retrievers
– 10 members of both club’s management and Executives to complete and sign form upon entry at the stadium main gate.
– StarTimes crew
– 10 media Houses (List to be provided by GFA)
– Medical personnel, that is, uniform Red Cross, St Johns Ambulance.
– Security (No other spectator or person whatsoever would be allowed in the stadium.
– No complimentary tickets shall be issued. All attendees to sign their names.
– Club media officers
Stakeholders are hereby notified to take note of these decisions and act accordingly.
- Look for opportunities elsewhere – Kosta Papic tells Danjuma Kuti - Reports
- No way! - Hearts players reject new bonus structure
- Learn from Kotoko - Eben Dida fires at Hearts of Oak hierarchy
- 'Our plan worked for us' - Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko on Hearts of Oak win
- Great Olympics scribe fires potshot at Hearts of Oak ahead of ‘Mantse’ derby
- Read all related articles