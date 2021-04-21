0
Sports

GFA’s Alex Asante appointed for Pyramids vs Namungo FC Confederation Cup match

Alex Asante GFA.jpeg Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Alexander Sakyi Asante

Wed, 21 Apr 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Alexander Sakyi Asante, has been appointed as General Coordinator for next week’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Pyramids FC from Egypt and Namungo Football Club from Tanzania.

Jean Ouattara from Burkina Faso has been appointed as centre referee. Jean will be assisted by compatriots Seydou Tiama (Assistant Referee I), Habib Judicael Oumar Sanou (Assistant Referee II), and Vincent Kabore (Fourth Official). Agwanda Richard Obare from Kenya will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the match are:

Inas Mazhar – Media Officer – Egypt

Solange Tyrah-Lee De Haas – Security Officer – Rwanda

Norane Ismail – Assistant General Coordinator – Egypt

Ramphul raj – TV Assessor (Technical) – Mauritius

Mohamed Sultan – COVID-19 Officer – Egypt

The match is scheduled for the 30 June stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, April 30, 2021.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
