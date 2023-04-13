0
GFA's Exco member Sammy Anim Addo eulogizes Esther Smith

Sammy Anim Addo 3456789876.png Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo has eulogized ace gospel musician Esther Smith for her incredible to the ministry of God.

Sammy Anim asserts that the inspirational songs produced by Esther Smith over the years have positively impacted his life and that he owes her a great deal of appreciation.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan commended Esther Smith for shaping the lives of Ghanaians with her ministry.

“Esther Smith Music, God bless you for all you have done with your music in my life @EstherSmithGh, he shared on social media.

With some of her popular songs like “Nipa,” “Ma Won San,” and “Onyame Boafo,” among others, Esther Smith truly made a name for herself in the industry.

She, in the past, won various awards like the Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year in 2003 at the Ghana Music Awards.

Her latest project is dubbed “Waninyam’ which was released in October 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
