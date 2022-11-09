GFA's Mark Addo reveals when Otto Addo will announce Black Stars' final squad for 2022 World Cup

Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo, has confirmed that his outfit will release the Black Stars' final list before the end of the week.

Although he was not specific on the day, reports suggest that the final 26-man squad will be released on Friday, November 11, 2022.



Speaking to Onua TV, Mark Addo assured that Ghanaians will know the players who will make the trip to Qatar this week.



"The preparations are ongoing. Recently we announced the 55 provisional squads, so by next week, we will release the 26 FIFA requires. Then we will know our team that will be going to the battlefield," he said.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has already named his 55-man provisional list, which will be cut down to 26.



According to the grapevine, Felix Afena-Gyan, John Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Manarf Nurudeen are the major names dropped from the 55-man squad.



Meanwhile, FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.

