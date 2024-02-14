GFA’s investment in grassroots football will soon pay off - Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Simeon-Okraku says the association’s investment into grassroots football and regional Leagues will soon pay off.

Okraku pointed to colts football, U17 league, and lower leagues as areas his outfit is heavily investing in with the provision of free bibs and footballs among other things.



Speaking to the press at the GFA meet the press earlier in the week, Kurt Okraku was full of praise for the work the FA is putting in to make sure these relaxed injuries don’t happen.



“Again, to ensure that our national teams continue to perform, whether from the U-15 level to the A-national team level, we need to continue our investment into grassroots football,” Okraku said.

‘’We will continue to invest in the third Division, Second Division and the Women Division One Leagues as we have already started. Last week, our purchase of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) worth of footballs arrived and have been distributed to all the 10 regions''.



‘’This is investment in grassroots football and the results of these investments will soon reflect in performances, whether at the club level or at the national level’.”