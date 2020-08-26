Sports News

GFA's proposal to the govt for resumption of football was empty - Osei Palmer

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Disqualified 2019 Ghana Football Association(GFA) presidential candidate, Mr. Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has said that the proposal the association sent to the government for the resumption of football was empty.

Following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the 2019/20 football in the West African country came to a standstill in mid-March but was subsequently truncated on June 30 by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Assocaition after a meeting.



However, the 2020/21 football season has been scheduled for October.



The hierarchy of the GFA wrote to the government to resume football with preventive measures but the said proposal was not accepted by government.

"The proposal the GFA sent to the government to ease restrictions to allow the return of football was empty."



"The FA must be glad the proposal was not even looked at," Mr. Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer told Accra based Angel FM in an interview.

