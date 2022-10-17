GFA's sacrifices and investment yielding right result - Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku says the undiluted investment and energy that was channeled into the development of Women’s football is yielding the right result.

Speaking at the Launch of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League on Wednesday, President Simeon-Okraku commended Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited for taking bold steps to invest in the game.



The multinational company is investing a whopping Ten million Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000,000) in the Women’s Premier League for a period of three years after coming on board as headline sponsor of the Women’s Premier League.



‘’Our FA has invested and will continue to commit the right levels of investment to Women’s football’’ he said.



‘’As we speak, we are here talking about the Women’s Premier League but I am sure that soon we will also meet on similar platforms to speak about the Women’s Division One and perhaps lower Leagues where girls are encouraged to realize their dreams’’.



‘’The Ghana Football Association called on corporate Ghana to come along and to believe in our vision to give opportunities to our ladies, to realize their dreams and Malta Guinness responded to that call’’.

‘’The Football Association is very grateful for the trust, for the believe and for your undiluted desire to support Women’s football in this country’’.



‘’I remember in 2019, many people in Ghana didn’t believe me when I made a promise to make Women’s football attractive. But two and half years down the line, we can testify to this great work done so far’’.



‘’I continue to say that if we want a good tomorrow, we must sacrifice our today, so I am delighted that the effort we put into this work is yielding the needed result’’ he added.



The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicked off last weekend in both the Northern and Southern Zones with 26 goals scored in 10 matches across the two zones.