Sports News

GFA salutes all for a successful Congress

The 26th Ordinary Session of Congress came off on September 1 at the GFA Technical Centre

The Ghana Football Association wishes to express our profound gratitude to delegates, invited guests, Committee members, the media, observers and all stakeholders for making Tuesday’s 26th Ordinary Session of Congress a success.

The Association on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, met at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram to discuss issues that bother on the progress and development of Ghana Football.



Key among them were, the approval of emoluments for members of the Executive Council, approval of the standing orders of congress, appointment of Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association’s Auditors for a period of three years and the approval of the budget for the 2020/2021 season.



In attendance was Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Hon.), GHALCA Chairman Kudjo Fianoo, Chairman of the GFA Appeals committee, Agbesi Dzakpasu; Division One League Committee chairman, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang; Vice Chairman of the Premier League Committee chairman Jesse Agyapong; Vice Chairman of the GFA Ethics Committee Dr. Isaac Annan and Madam Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Management Committee.



Also, in attendance was Hon. Jonathan Teye Doku, the District Chief Executive(DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, among others.



"This has been a successful Congress and I will like to thank our members for their productive debates and constructive suggestions, said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.).



"We thank the Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah (Hon.) and the Director General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi for honouring our invitation and the great message delivered to Congress from His Excellency the President of Ghana".

"Our stakeholders made the exercise very fruitful and we are extremely thankful to all of them. I would like to reserve special thanks to former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe, GHALCA Chairman Kudjo Fianoo and his Vice Alex Ackumey.



"It was good to see everyone especially the media, we are grateful for their continues support as well."



"I can’t end without thanking the Independent Observers who attended today’s Congress



"Above all, I thank the distinguished and hardworking staff of the GFA especially my Deputy General Secretaries Alex Asante and Emmanuel Dasoberi and the entire Management Team.



"Special appreciation to every staff member for the hard work and excellent execution of their respective roles. We are extremely appreciative of the Executive Council too."



"And to all the service providers, we say ayekoo for a successful congress" he ended.

