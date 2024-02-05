GFA sanctions J.A Kufuor Cup match

The match is being organised by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted approval for the J.A. Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The match being organised by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation seeks to honour the profound legacy of the former President.



The GFA, in a letter signed by its General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, threw their support for the organisation of the match as part of activities to climax the 85th birthday celebration of former President Kufuor.







“The GFA is pleased to inform you that approval has been granted to The John A. Kufuor Foundation to organise a football match dubbed ‘Kufuor Cup’ between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

“We wish to support the match with match balls and also provide the match officials.



“We are assured that the two premier league teams shall abide by all the relevant GFA regulations to ensure a successful match and bring a befitting honour to His Excellency.”



The GFA also commended the massive impact former President Kufuor has had on football in the country and were delighted to be associated with the match.