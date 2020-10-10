GFA scribe pleads with Ghanaians to forgive Black Stars after Mali mauling

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has entreated Ghanaians to forgive the Black Stars following their humiliating loss against Mali on Friday, October, 9.

The Black Stars were walloped 3-0 by the Eagles of Mali in a friendly match at the Emir Sports Complex in Turkey.



The team has come under heavy criticism from football enthusiasts and pundits in the wake of the defeat, with some questioning the technical and tactical nous of coach Charles Akonnor.



In an interview with FOX FM, Asante said he like every Ghanaian was shocked by the result and performance displayed by the Black Stars.



Asante remarked that he expects the team to put up an improved performance when they come up against Qatar on Monday, October, 12.

“We were all not pleased with the performance of the Black Stars.”



“Ghanaians should forgive us for such a poor performance from the Black Stars and expect a better game against Qatar come Monday.”



Akonnor and his charges will hope for a better performance when they face Asian champions Qatar in another international friendly at the Emir Hotel Sports stadium.