GFA sends best wishes to Asante Kotoko- AshGold in Africa

File Photo: Asante Kotoko and AshGold flags

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to extend Goodwill messages to Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC, Ghana’s representatives in this year’s CAF Inter-club competitions.

Asante Kotoko will be hoisting the country’s flag in this year’s Total CAF Champions League competition while Ashantigold represent the nation in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.



As Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold face Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou and Burkinabe side Salitas FC respectively, the GFA has urged the two clubs to remain focused in their quest to make it to the next stage of the competition.



“The two clubs have demonstrated their determination to attain the set objectives in their respective competitions and we are confident their efforts will be rewarded”

We urge football fans and all stakeholders to offer Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold the needed support in their quest to make Ghana proud on the continent”.



“We wish the two clubs the very best of Ghanaian luck”, the GFA said in a statement ahead of the two matches on Sunday November 29.



Asante Kotoko’s game against their Mauritanian opponents is scheduled to kick off at 16:00hrs GMT in Nouakchott while Ashgold will host Salitas at the Len Clay Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.