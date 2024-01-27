GFA set February 2 as deadline for application for vacant Black Stars coaching job

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially set the deadline for applications for the vacant coaching position with the Black Stars.

According to a recent announcement from the FA, interested candidates have until February 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM to submit their applications for consideration.



Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton in the wake of the Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the GFA Executive Committee has established a five-member panel. This panel is tasked with recommending a new coach within a three-week timeframe.



The Committee is not limiting its search to only those who apply. It has been given the authority to actively seek out and consider suitable and competent coaches, even if they have not submitted formal applications.



Aspiring coaches who wish to take on the responsibility of leading the Black Stars are urged to submit their applications, complete with a curriculum vitae or resume, and a mission statement. These materials should be sent to the Search Committee via email at recruitment@ghanafa.org before the specified deadline.



JOB DESCRIPTION – HEAD COACH

The Head Coach shall oversee the overall management of the Senior Men’s National Team including the selection of players, tactical planning of training and games, and the performance of the Black Stars.



The Head Coach shall be responsible for the general technical direction and supervision of the Black Stars.



The Head Coach shall be required to build the capacity of the Technical Team of the Black Stars.



The Head Coach must be knowledgeable about the latest trends and innovations in football tactics and development.



The Head Coach must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments the GFA’s DNA.

The Head Coach should collaborate with the Technical Directorate to identify and develop young talents for the national teams.



The Head Coach must have the ability to scout new talent for the national team and should be able to travel in-country or international to monitor players' performances.



The Head Coach shall be required to undertake media engagements including but not limited to calling of squads, and pre-match and post-match interviews.



QUALIFICATIONS



The Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Teams or Club Football.

Must hold the highest football license in the world with 15 years of football experience.



Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent.



Proven disciplinarian, and tactician with strong leadership skills.