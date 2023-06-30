0
Menu
Sports

GFA set to appoint Didi Dramani as Black Galaxies head coach - Reports

Didi Dramani Black Stars assistant manager, Mas'Ud Didi Dramani

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant manager, Mas'Ud Didi Dramani is reportedly set to be appointed as the new head coach for the Black Galaxies.

The official announcement from the football association is expected to be made soon, following Annor Walker's decision to quit the role.

Ghana Football Association is said to have offered Didi Dramani a two-year deal to head the Black Galaxies (Local Black Stars).

Mas'Ud Didi Dramani has an impressive coaching record, having previously served as the head coach of the Ghana National Under 17 team. Under his guidance, the team qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan and secured a bronze medal.

He also worked as an assistant coach to Otto Addo during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, although Ghana had a disappointing performance and finished last in the group stages.

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll