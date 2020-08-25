Sports News

GFA sets rules for lower-tier clubs

The rules apply to the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs)

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set rules for the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) to adhere to following various consultations on grassroots football development.

The RFAs are required to convey the information to all District Football Associations and clubs that play at the regional level.



According to the decisions, all division two and three league clubs and Juvenile football clubs shall register with the Registrar-General’s Department of Ghana as Companies Limited by Shares or Limited by Guarantee on or before 5pm December 31, 2020. Copies must be lodged with the RFA and the GFA.



Also, any club desirous of changing its name must first engage the FA on availability and acceptance of the new name before proceeding to the Registrar-General’s Department to change it and submit the approved Change of Name document.



The GFA ExCo decided that there shall be no admission of clubs in the second division level.

It was also decided that the planned number of division two league clubs agreed between each RFA and the GFA for the reduction of the number of clubs in the second division clubs in each RFA shall be strictly adhered to.



There shall be an admission of new clubs only in Juvenile football and division three leagues in the RFAs where there are spaces but subject to the approval of the GFA. Applicants must apply to the District Football Association in accordance with provisions of the GFA Statutes, which will then submit it to the RFA for onward submission to the GFA.



Also, Admission Fee for a new club shall be GH¢ 10,000.00 for a Division Three league club and GH¢ 5,000.00 for a Juvenile football club. Disbursement of the Admission Fee shall be as follows: i. 10% to the Ghana Football Association for processing ii. 30% to Regional Football Association iii.60% to the District Football Association



All clubs in the lower leagues which register less than 18 players shall be expelled from the Regional Football Association. Persons, who register clubs only for the purposes of transfer of players with no intention of playing any match in the league, shall not be entertained henceforth and shall be expelled immediately.

