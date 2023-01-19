GFA shortlists Hector Cuper, two others for Black Stars job - Reports

Former Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper

Former Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper, along with two other coaches has reportedly been shortlisted for Black Stars' vacant coaching role.

The two other managers include former Tottenham Hotspurs coach Chris Hughton and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren.



The report suggests that the Ghana Football Association would name one of the aforementioned managers to replace Otto Addo who quit the job after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Among the three coaches, Hector Cuper and Chris Hughton are currently unattached. Cuper was axed from his role as DR Congo trainer in June 2022, whereas Chris Hughton left his role as Black Stars technical advisor in December 2022 after his contract run out.



GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, confirmed in a recent interview that the FA will announce a new coach by the end of January 2023.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there,” he told Asempa FM.



He also noted that the GFA has received over 60 applications for the Black Stars coaching role.



“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars are not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that,” he said.



