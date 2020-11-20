GFA should allow clubs to record their matches- Bechem CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to review their directive and allow Premier League clubs to record their matches.

The GFA issued a directive preventing Premier League clubs from recording their games by any means.



According to the GFA, any form of recording games by the clubs goes against it contractual agreement with StarTimes, official broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League.



The directive issued by the GFA has been strongly opposed by Asante Kotoko, as they described the decision as primitive and backward.



The Porcupine Warriors have a partnership with video firm, VEO to record their matches for technical purposes, which could be rendered useless should the FA’s directive stand.

Asante Kotoko has petitioned the GFA to allow them to record their games using their VEO technology or return the $5,000 StarTimes sponsorship to them should they reject.



According to Kwasi Darlington, all the clubs will need VEO technology for their games since it provides the best of information to be used by the technical team.



“We all need the VEO for our games, so we can also analyze our matches, for coaching purposes and even for the public”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“This is not a fight that Asante Kotoko or GFA can win. They should find a way to settle this amicably. We all want to record our games”, he added.