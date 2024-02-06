GFA should appoint a coach who can build a squad with tough mentality - Sports Marketing Pro

Sports Marketing Professional, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Sports Marketing Professional, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint a coach who can build a squad with tough mentality and has the hunger for winning in them.

Hiring a new coach has become necessary after the sacking of Chris Hughton following Ghana’s disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.



“We want a coach who can quickly put his finger on the pulse of the team and ascertain what it would take to get the best out of the talents that we have in the team,” he told Graphic Sports.



“A coach who would get the players to build a very strong mentality pregnant with the hunger for success. These are the key ingredients that would get our talented players to deliver at the level that their talents deserve,” he said.

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.