GFA should properly analyse Kobbie Mainoo before making a move - Laryea Kingston

For Ghana international Laryea Kings has called on the Ghana Association to properly analyse Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo before making a move.

The 18-year-old is now just getting into the spotlight after featuring in 9 Premier League matches and scoring one goal.



“You have to look at the way Manchester United is using him, then you assess the team that we have now and whether he can fit in or not.



“Because if you look at the Spanish team, they have a lot of players playing even in the Spanish league and are doing well in their clubs, but they would not call them into the national team because they feel their style cannot fit into the national team,” he observed.

Ghana is currently without a head coach after the sacking Chris Hughton following Ghana’s poor 2023 Africa Cup of Nations:



The GFA has tasked a committee to find the new Ghana head coach in four weeks, a move a lot people are against.